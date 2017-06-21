Ulta's Free Samples Are About To Be Even Better

The success of that first initiative taught them that giving shoppers a chance to try the products for free before they commit actually leads to more sales in the long run, so they’ve been giving away samples in the same way every since. But Ulta’s grab for world domination isn’t finished just yet — far from it. The number of customers who subscribe to the loyalty program is rapidly growing, which means all the more opportunity for the company to figure out what the people like and keep them coming back again and again, while also beating competitors to the punch.