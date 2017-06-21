This Brand Is Changing The Way You Bra-Shop (& Thank Goodness)

"Our mission is to take the B.S. out of Bra Shopping and create a brand and experience women can’t live without," Jane Fisher, the brand's cofounder, tells Refinery29. "Imagine: no more sorting through over 300 options, no more unnecessary bedazzling and bows. Buying bras doesn’t have to feel like a TSA screening at airport security. We have created the easiest bra shopping experience, with free home try-ons, thoughtful designs, and fair prices.”