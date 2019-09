This Brand Is Changing The Way You Bra-Shop (& Thank Goodness)

Launching Wednesday, Harper Wilde is flipping everything you know about shopping for bras on its head — and adding a sense of humor to it all. Essentially the Warby Parker of the bra world (as much as we hate comparing brands directly, it really is an easy way to get the point across), the company allows you to skip the trip to the mall and try on its pieces from the comfort of your own home, and figure out what to keep from there. Currently, there's three core styles to choose from — The Base (your daily, lightly-lined bra), The Boost (not to be confused with the push-up you know from a past life), and The Flex, because everyone needs a strapless. Oh, and they're all $35.