It's the first day of the summer, and the first day of the Cancer sign, running from June 21 to July 22. To all my crabs out there: Happy Birthday! To everyone else: It's time to pay your respects to the intense and intuitive Cancers in your life.
The sun is hot and so are your emotions, but that is true year-round if we're being honest. But the best way to truly understand the nuances of your sign, it's best to look at the stars. No, not the stars in the sky — the stars on your televisions, your social media feeds, and your music playlists. The stars that influence your clothing choices, song preferences, and beyond. I'm talking about celebrities. (Geminis, you just missed your star-filled breakdown, but you can check it out year-round here.)
This month, the most eclectic and influential stars are in full form. Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Lindsay Lohan, and Jaden Smith are all Cancers, and they satisfy each of the sign's traits to a T.
If you ever thought that there was a specific reasons that "Kill 'Em With Kindness" spoke to your soul, or that Smith carrying his dreds to the 2017 Met Gala was a very #you move, it's because you share their spontaneity and passion towards everything in life. In nature, crabs are known for their fiery red shells, and tough-to-crack exterior, and so are you.
So, which of these famous Cancers is your famous horoscope twin? Let's see. It's your time to shine.
