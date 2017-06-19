Summer's Most Popular Color Is Kind Of Basic, But Also Totally Underrated

Not only is navy a universally flattering shade, but it's the perfect alternative to an-all black look, which so many know and love. It's chic, effortless, and, in our opinion, is totally underrated, which is why we're 100% championing its comeback this season. To help kick-start the revival in full-force, we've rounded up the navy pieces being Parcel'ed non-stop. Click on to give the color a go.