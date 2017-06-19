Summer's Most Popular Color Is Kind Of Basic, But Also Totally Underrated

Doesn't it feel like millennial pink is everywhere you look? From Zara and H&M to Mansur Gavriel and Glossier, countless style-minded brands have adopted the blush-pink hue for everything from products to branding. But, have you ever thought that maybe, despite how trendy it may seem, millennial pink is actually a pretty intimidating colour to wear? Pink isn't for everyone, and that's totally fine. So, what's the alternative?
"According to Parcel product data, one colour noticeably outranks today’s super popular millennial pink — and it’s basically the pastel’s polar opposite: navy," Marissa Gibbons, the company's co-founder and CEO, tells Refinery29. "But, before your recoil from flashbacks of bad school uniforms…give us a chance to clear the bad (or, rather, boring) rap of this underrated summer neutral. Yes, summer neutral. We said it..."
Not only is navy a universally flattering shade, but it's the perfect alternative to an-all black look, which so many know and love. It's chic, effortless, and, in our opinion, is totally underrated, which is why we're 100% championing its comeback this season. To help kick-start the revival in full-force, we've rounded up the navy pieces being Parcel'ed non-stop. Click on to give the color a go.