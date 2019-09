Doesn't it feel like millennial pink is everywhere you look? From Zara and H&M to Mansur Gavriel and Glossier, countless style-minded brands have adopted the blush-pink hue for everything from products to branding. But, have you ever thought that maybe, despite how trendy it may seem, millennial pink is actually a pretty intimidating colour to wear? Pink isn't for everyone, and that's totally fine. So, what's the alternative?