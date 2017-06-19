This Mom Has A Message For All The Dads Out There

"One night when she's lying in bed reading a story to your daughter, whip out your phone and take a picture," she wrote. "Time goes by so fast and everyday these sweet babies are getting older and older. Before we know it, they'll be packing up their cars and moving off to college. Take the picture. One day she'll be gone and all the kids have left of her are memories. Take the picture. Take the pictures to show them the love she had for them. Take the pictures so they can always remember how silly she was. Take the pictures so they can see how beautiful she was. It doesn't matter if she's in her pajamas and on day 4 of dry shampoo, please, take the picture."