Former Bachelor In Paradise Star AshLee Frazier Isn’t Surprised By The Recent Scandal, But She Is Disappointed
Last week it was announced that production on season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise was abruptly suspended after contestant DeMario Jackson was allegedly filmed having a sexual encounter with female contestant Corinne Olympios, who may have been too drunk to consent. Now a contestant from the first season of Bachelor In Paradise, AshLee Frazier is speaking out about her own experience on the show and why she's not that surprised that something like this happened.
In an interview with Vulture, Frazier held nothing back about her experience on the show, saying, "these producers are really good at their jobs. They know how to get you in as their friend, use you, and then drop you off at the end of the day."
Bribes, manipulation, and producers strongly encouraging alcohol consumption were just a few things that Frazier witnessed during her time on the show. She attributed a lot to the producers of the show, saying that they often would "heavily sway you to do certain things."
In one particular anecdote, the now lifestyle blogger said that producers offered to pay a contestant to give a rose to a certain contestant. "It was $5,000 for one contestant to give another one a rose, and I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, so I don’t want to say whom. But I know for a fact that that was done," Frazier shared.
As for the current scandal? The 36-year-old former contestant said that she wasn't surprised but was definitely disappointed. "With alcohol involved, and you have other people watching over the cast members, it just seems they need to be watched a little more carefully, particularly in this situation," she said.
In one shocking statement, Frazier expressed a level of normalcy surrounding the idea that producers and crew would allow for things to go too far. "It’s just every day in Paradise," she said. "It wasn’t anything unusual that one could possibly see happening there." A producer on the show recently said filming was "like spring break."
However, given the leniency she revealed to be part of the culture on set, Frazier believes that the shut down is serious. "If a producer is complaining, that’s a big deal," she said. "And if they’re threatening to file a misconduct claim, there’s something else going on there."
Other former contestants have spoken out expressing their shock over the news. Bachelorette villain Chad Johnson said he thought the whole thing was a joke when he first learned of the story. Bachelor Ben Higgins said he was never forced into any uncomfortable situations.
Olympios released a statement last week saying, "As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality." She wrote that she was "hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."
Jackson also released a statement saying his "character has been assassinated" Over Bachelor In Paradise controversy. “I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared," he wrote, "and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”
