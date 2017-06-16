With my sister and bestest friend @blakelively at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame for an EPIC honoring of the hard work and dedication, vision, tenacity and success of a truly great man Mr. Ryan Reynolds @vancityreynolds who will forever be immortalized on Hollywood Blvd with official icon status. I think most young actors that comes to Hollywood with nothing but a dream and a few pennies in their pocket, seem to makes their way to this historic landmark and marvels at the legends that have come before them. Ryan, today you are one of the legends and forever recognized at this historic landmark. And that's dang cool! Congrats bro. You deserve this. #legend #deadpool #mybrotherinlawiscoolerthanyourbroyehrinlaw #littlesisterlegittoo

A post shared by Bart Johnson (@bart_johnson) on Dec 23, 2016 at 10:44am PST