Blake Lively is tangled up in some very unexpected family ties. According to Teen Vogue, the actress is actually related to a major player from Disney Channel's High School Musical franchise.
Lively's most dedicated fans may already be familiar with this fun fact, but for anyone not familiar with Tinseltown genealogy, Bart Johnson, aka Coach Bolton, aka Zac Efron's character's dad, is married to Lively's older sister, Robyn. That makes Lively and Johnson siblings-in-law. And as soon as they're old enough to visit the magic of High School Musical, it'll make Johnson the coolest uncle (in-law) ever to Lively's kiddos.
Advertisement
It's a whole lot of family fun, actually. Lively is auntie to Robyn and Bart's three kids, Kate, Baylen, and Wyatt. Imagine the family outings: With Blake's baking skills, Ryan Reynold's comic timing, and occasions like movie premieres, Hollywood Walk of Fame dedications, and other glittery events, the kids have probably logged more time on red carpets than most grown-ups.
With my sister and bestest friend @blakelively at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame for an EPIC honoring of the hard work and dedication, vision, tenacity and success of a truly great man Mr. Ryan Reynolds @vancityreynolds who will forever be immortalized on Hollywood Blvd with official icon status. I think most young actors that comes to Hollywood with nothing but a dream and a few pennies in their pocket, seem to makes their way to this historic landmark and marvels at the legends that have come before them. Ryan, today you are one of the legends and forever recognized at this historic landmark. And that's dang cool! Congrats bro. You deserve this. #legend #deadpool #mybrotherinlawiscoolerthanyourbroyehrinlaw #littlesisterlegittoo
"With my sister and bestest friend," Johnson captioned a photo of him and Blake at Reynolds' Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.
The kids — and the adults, for that matter — show up pretty often on each other's Instagram feeds. Robyn and Blake are super-close and often attend events together, such as the People's Choice Awards and various shows during New York Fashion Week. Little Baylen even accompanied Blake during her appearance on The Tonight Show. It totally gives new meaning to that "all in this together" mantra that those choreographed students sang about in the movies.
All of this is evident on each actor's social media accounts, absolutely no ancestry websites necessary. Maybe one day, Instagram will make family trees (with their complicated branches and dotted lines) totally unnecessary.
Advertisement