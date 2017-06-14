No matter how far from childhood or a Krispy Kreme retailer you might be, there’s nothing like the right scented lip gloss to bring back memories of warm, delicious dough and sugar-induced toothaches. Oh, and the kind of long, miserable family road trips where your only hope for happiness was to pull over at a service stop on the highway so your parents could refill the tank and you could finally get your hands on a damn doughnut.