Today IRL wonder woman, Oprah Winfrey, celebrated the fictitious Wonder Woman with an epic party. The 63-year-old posted a video on her Instagram account
“So excited because WHAT? It’s Wonder Woman Day at my house! I’m having a party for 28 ten-year-olds,” she said with her signature clap. She then crowned a themed cake by placing a figure of actress Gal Gadot on top.
“Party ovah here!” she captioned the video.
It should come as no surprise that Winfrey, like many filmgoers across America, was impressed by director Patty Jenkins’ blockbuster film. After all, it’s exceeded box office expectations by a long shot.
Advertisement
Gal Gadot also posted the video on Twitter. “This is awesome,” she tweeted.
It doesn't end there. Winfrey posted another video. In it, she appears decked out in a Diana Prince’s iconic crown and cuffs. Queen Oprah is ready, “Wonder Woman popcorn buckets, and guess what Wonder Woman cuffs all just arrived,” she says making her arms into an X.
In a separate video series, she pulls out additional swag for her young guests: themed flip-flops. She also appears holding her adorable dog who, yes, is also wearing a crown. The fandom is real.
She then gives a sneak peek into the menu. It’s a fun day at the Oprah Winfrey compound and admittedly I’ve never been more jealous of a group of 10-year-olds.
It’s worth noting that Winfrey’s latest IG posts feel reminiscent of another fan of the film, director and friend Ava DuVernay. The Selma director is known to walk fans through her day in a similar fashion. Did the queen of media get a few tips from the director? Considering Winfrey’s involvement in DuVernay’s A Wrinkle In Time, set for release next year, it’s possible.
Advertisement