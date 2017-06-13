Of Course Kimora Lee Simmons Designed Her Daughter's Prom Dress

Goddess of glam Kimora Lee Simmons wouldn't let her daughter, Ming, wear just any off-the-rack creation to her junior prom. That's why, in true KLS fashion, the self-proclaimed mogul designed a look for the occasion. Yahoo reports that in a series of Instagram snapshots, Simmons documented the drop-dead gorgeous look, letting fans know that it's actually part of the latest Kimora Lee Simmons collection.
"We made this champagne silk slip dress for the beautiful @mingleesimmons," she wrote to accompany a full-length shot of the gown. "It's called the 'ming ming.' It's in my latest collection... #prom17."
The gown (which Simmons shot from various angles) is a gold slip dress with thin straps and a very high slit. It's a far cry from the fabulosity of Baby Phat and Kimora's subsequent larger-than-life looks. In fact, it's pretty much in line with her whole new aesthetic, which is pared-down, super-luxe, and understated. No logos in sight. Ming added strappy, sky-high gold heels and a Valentino clutch to round out the look. The photos don't lie: Ming is basically the mirror image of her super-proud mama.
But Kimora wasn't the only parent beaming with prom pride. Ming's dad, Russell Simmons, made an appearance on his ex-wife's feed, with both parents flanking the prom-goer. It's clear that little Ming — remember her as a tot during Kimora's short-lived TV show? — is all grown-up, especially all done up for her big night.
While there aren't any snapshots of the event itself, Ming did share a pretty epic after shot. Alongside the requisite photo booth photos, she showed off the tag of her dress. It looks like Kimora wasn't the only one that was thrilled with the dress. Ming showed off the gown's tag, her mom's name clearly for all her followers to see.
