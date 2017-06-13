Celebrating Mary Kate & Ashley's Most Iconic Movie Outfits

There are few cultural icons from our childhood more beloved than Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen. The bevy of movies the twins put out in the early 2000's, their stints on TV, the branded merchandise (a Walmart clothing line, Barbie dolls)...we could go on and on. In their second stage of life (read: the post-NYU years) they've taken over the fashion world with designer label The Row (and it's younger, bohemian sister, Elizabeth & James), and have become style icons at the ripe age of 31 (their lewks are always next-level). Safe to say, their trajectory from child stars to business women has been impressive.
But, perhaps some of our favorite memories from the Olsens' careers have been the array of matching outfits they rocked throughout the '90s and early 2000's. So, in honor of their 31st birthdays, we've compiled some of their most iconic on-camera looks. Read on to feel simultaneously inspired and nostalgic, and if you find yourself humming the So Little Time theme song, well, we don't blame you...