Trader Joe's Ice Cream Recall May Ruin Your Summer

Trader Joe's issued a voluntary recall of one of its ice cream flavors on Saturday. The chain has pulled all lots of Trader Joe's Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream (SKU# 055740) from shelves because of "the potential presence of small metal pieces in the product."
"No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date," the recall warning on the store's site states. "If you purchased Trader Joe's Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream, please do not eat it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund."
This is one of those recalls that makes you wonder just how they make this stuff — how is it that bits of metal can get into the product?
Perhaps because the chain produces so much of its own food products, it seems to issue a lot of recalls. Just a month ago, Trader Joe's had to issue a recall of its Mikawaya Mochi Chocolate Chocolate Ice Cream because it may contain peanuts, which weren't listed in the ingredients, and, of course, could prove pretty deadly to those with a peanut allergy. The potential presence of plastic caused a recall of its frozen breakfast burritos in March, and in February, it pulled applesauce from the shelves due to the potential presence of glass pieces. Last year, there were also recalls of some Trader Joe's frozen and prepared foods due to possible listeria contamination
If returning your matcha ice cream today leaves you still craving the delicious green tea flavor, you have so many other options. Instead of eating or drinking it, you can pick up the antioxidant benefits of matcha in beauty products. Or try one of these matcha powder recipes, such as the matcha-and-pistachio popsicles that would be ideal on a hot summer day. Bonus: Absolutely none of those recipes contains metal shards!
