Attention Trader Joe's shoppers, we've just been alerted to some information you need to know. Yesterday, the popular grocery chain issued a voluntary recall notice on three varieties of its applesauce. According to the official notice on the FDA's website, the items being recalled are thought to contain glass pieces, which is obviously dangerous for the consumer. Two of the three products being recalled, Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce and Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce, were sold nationwide. The other of the three, Trader Joe's All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce, was only sold in Arizona, Alabama, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington, so folks in those states, be especially careful.
After receiving customer complaints about finding glass pieces in the applesauce jars, Trader Joe's of course immediately removed the products from store shelves, but you definitely need to check your jars to see if you have purchased any of these three contaminated products. Here's what to look for. The recalled products are all in 24-ounce glass jars, and "Best Before" date is stamped on top of the lids. The Trader Joe's All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce, which was only available in the states listed above, have a best before date of December 16, 2018. The contaminated Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce's best buy date is October 6, 2018, and Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce's best before date is August 8, 2018.
If you find that you have any of these three recalled products in your pantry, do not consume them. You can return the recalled jars to your local Trader Joe's for a full refund. If you have questions, you should contact Manzana Products Co., Inc. by calling (707) 823- 5313, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST. Be sure to share this news with your applesauce-loving friends.
