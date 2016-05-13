A list of 10 frozen foods, including one from Dr. Praeger and nine from the Trader Joe's private label, have been recalled from Trader Joe's stores because they may contain CRF frozen vegetables. These veggies are used as ingredients in products found in many other retailers across North America, including Safeway and Canadian Costco, which have also been affected by the recall. That's because — yikes — the CRF-based foods could be contaminated with listeria.
The recall at TJ's includes the following: Trader Joe’s Quinoa Cowboy Veggie Burgers, Dr. Praeger’s California Veggie Burgers, Trader Joe’s Vegetable Fried Rice, Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice, Trader Joe’s Organic Super Sweet Cut Corn, Trader Joe’s Organic Peas, Trader Joe’s Petite Peas, Trader Joe’s Organic Whole Green Beans, Trader Joe’s Organic Broccoli Florettes, and Trader Joe’s Organic Foursome.
There are no confirmed cases of sickness due to listeria at this time. But anyone who has purchased foods with potential contamination should throw them away immediately or return them to Trader Joe's. If you think you've eaten any contaminated products, look for symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, and vomiting. Pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems should be especially careful to avoid infection.
Anyone with further questions or concerns can contact Trader Joe's customer relations at (626) 599-3817 or via email.
The recall at TJ's includes the following: Trader Joe’s Quinoa Cowboy Veggie Burgers, Dr. Praeger’s California Veggie Burgers, Trader Joe’s Vegetable Fried Rice, Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice, Trader Joe’s Organic Super Sweet Cut Corn, Trader Joe’s Organic Peas, Trader Joe’s Petite Peas, Trader Joe’s Organic Whole Green Beans, Trader Joe’s Organic Broccoli Florettes, and Trader Joe’s Organic Foursome.
There are no confirmed cases of sickness due to listeria at this time. But anyone who has purchased foods with potential contamination should throw them away immediately or return them to Trader Joe's. If you think you've eaten any contaminated products, look for symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, and vomiting. Pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems should be especially careful to avoid infection.
Anyone with further questions or concerns can contact Trader Joe's customer relations at (626) 599-3817 or via email.
Advertisement