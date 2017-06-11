This Mask Proves Matcha Isn't Just For Lattes

Summer has always been my favorite time of year. Hanging in the park, catching some rays, summer Fridays, weekend trips to the beach, drinking a cocktail outside...you get the picture.
But, despite my affinity for the warmer months, my skin isn't always on the same page. Why? Well, mainly because of the humidity-induced sweat, sunscreen, and grime that makes its way into my pores. On top of that, I've always found it particularly hard to get my skin clean after a long day of lounging outside — it's tricky to find products that thoroughly cleanse the face without completely stripping my sensitive skin of its moisture.
But this year, like some type of springtime miracle, a new mask emerged to answer my skin's prayers. Enter the H20+ Beauty Aquadefense Refining Matcha Mask, a cooling, green gel mask formulated to remove "impurities caused by environmental pollutants" while nourishing and hydrating the skin. Ingredients like matcha (which gives the mask its green color) and rice bran, tag team the removal of dirt and grime, while vitamin E and fatty acids soften and moisturize the skin.
I was shocked at how, after just one use, this mask left my face feeling rejuvenated, clean, refreshed, and hydrated. But one word of caution: This magical green gel comes out of the tube a bit goopy, so I'd recommend using a brush to apply the product instead of your fingers. However, despite the texture, the mask gets to work quickly, immediately soothing the skin upon contact and drying down in about 10 to 15 minutes. Once it sets, the mask peels off without pain or irritation, and you can basically pull the whole thing off in one go (it's quite satisfying).
Since discovering this product, I pull it out around twice a week, and it's quickly become my go-to product for refreshing and soothing my skin—something we all could use after a few too many hours in the sun.
