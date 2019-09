How To Stay Married For 20 Years, According To Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann

It turns out Apatow and Mann have shown that the key to a happy marriage is simple. All you need is love and a whole lot of laughs, so it's a good thing they’re both hilarious. At the same time, Apatow also mentioned what he and Mann do to pull through those tough times. “We get up on Sunday mornings and we watch Oprah's SuperSoul Sunday and it cleanses us,” he told Vice . “We learn things and then we try to apply them and then by the end of the week, we've forgotten everything we saw and we watch a new one.”