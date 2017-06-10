How To Stay Married For 20 Years, According To Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann

Hollywood couples come and go, but Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann are going strong with 20 beautiful years of marriage. Today marks their wedding anniversary and as with everything else, they took to Instagram to commemorate the joyous occasion.
“Today is the 20th anniversary of my marriage to the brilliant, hilarious, amazing Leslie Mann,” film producer and comedian wrote in the caption for his ‘gram. “The greatest thing that has ever happened to me.”
The black-and-white snapshot is an adorable throwback pic from the happiest day of the couple’s lives: their wedding day. Apatow and Mann met way back in 1995 and tied the knot two year later in 1997, People reports. They also have two lovely teenage daughters, Maude and Iris, who have both followed in their parents’ footsteps and are thriving in the entertainment industry.
Their oldest daughter Maude also posted a tribute to her mom and dad on social media celebrating their love for one another. The 19-year-old shared an old family photo from when she was a baby, proving, even more, that the couple is just as happy now as they were back then.
It turns out Apatow and Mann have shown that the key to a happy marriage is simple. All you need is love and a whole lot of laughs, so it's a good thing they’re both hilarious. At the same time, Apatow also mentioned what he and Mann do to pull through those tough times. “We get up on Sunday mornings and we watch Oprah's SuperSoul Sunday and it cleanses us,” he told Vice. “We learn things and then we try to apply them and then by the end of the week, we've forgotten everything we saw and we watch a new one.”
Now that we’ve seen what 20 years looks like for them, we can hardly wait for what’s to come.
