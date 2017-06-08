The Chainsmokers Are Still Apologizing For Those Lady Gaga Comments

Never mind their current tour, The Chainsmokers have been embarking on another journey since last year: an Apology Tour.
Since the duo expressed less than supportive feelings for Lady Gaga’s “Perfect Illusion” in 2016, they can’t seem to shake their ill-received critique.
In an interview with Howard Stern, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart explained how Pall’s comment was taken out of context, as MVT News reports.
"I was like, 'Oh my god!' you know? I felt bad," Pall said. "I don't think it's cool to make those sort of judgments anyway. Keep it to yourself. [Lady Gaga] kills it, you know what I mean? I think it came off conceited on my end."
Advertisement
In October of last year, the band was featured in a Rolling Stone story, in which Pall’s comments on Gaga’s “Perfect Illusion” single found their way to Twitter.
"It sucks," Pall said in the interview. Taggart then chimed in with a more thoughtful response, "She's a great artist — like, Jeff Koons made a sculpture of her." Though perhaps it was the additional detail writer Jonah Weiner added about Pall’s facial expressions that set Mother Monster’s fans on fire. Weiner noted that after Pall’s response, he praised the team who worked on the track then trailed off "scrunching up his nose like something's gone rancid on the seafood tower.” Yikes.
Gaga soon learned of the comments and responded accordingly, with a level of shade only perfected by the most experienced pop stars (see: Mariah).
Despite the group apologizing shortly after, it seems like they’ve been cast in a negative light ever since. In addition to poor album reviews, Twitter also shared some fairly harsh words about the group’s recent Billboard Music Awards performance.
Listen to the interview, below.
Advertisement