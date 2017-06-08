Nick Viall Weighs In On Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell's Breakup

If there's anybody who can empathize with recently split couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, it's their fellow Bachelor alums. That includes the franchise's newest couple, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, who this week offered their take on the breakup — along with a peek into their own relationship.
"Being a part of the Bachelor world and dating in the real world, it's… relationships are hard," Viall told E! News at a gala for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation on Thursday. "And a lot of relationships unfortunately don't work out." He continued, "Some relationships, if you're lucky, do. And that's the same outside of the Bachelor world, and that's the same in the Bachelor world." Sounds like a fair and realistic assessment of a sad situation to us.
Advertisement
In regards to Higgins and Bushnell specifically, whose split became public on May 15, the 36-year-old had nothing but kind words for them. "Ben and Lauren, we had a chance to hang out with a little bit. They're great people, and I know they both gave it their all in that relationship." Viall added, "It's unfortunate but it's fine. They gave it a real shot and they both deserve to be happy, and I'm sure they will be."
And as for Viall and Grimaldi's own relationship? "We're just not really spending a lot of time apart," Viall said. He said that Grimaldi has been staying with him in L.A. often, and the pair just got back from a two-week trip to Grimaldi's hometown of Montreal. Sounds like they're happy to be putting in the effort to make this Bachelor romance last.
Advertisement