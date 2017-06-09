Celebrities love spilling beauty secrets. Being in the spotlight and working with glam squads day in and day out means stars pick up plenty of helpful tips and are more than willing to share the wealth with other famous pals and even fans via social media. And Broad City's Ilana Glazer is no different but the person she swaps skin-care tips with isn't someone you'd expect.
In an interview with InStyle magazine, Glazer explained that she loves baths. (Which is cool if not for any other reason but knowing exactly where she stands on the shower vs. bath debate.) More specifically, she explained that she loves filling her bathtub up with Dr. Teal's Lavender Epsom Salts — and it happens to be less than $5 at Target. The person who tipped her off to such a great beauty bargain? Turns out, it was an actor who appeared on season three of the hit TV show.
“I started using mineral salts after Tony Danza recommended them," she told the magazine. "Really. He shot an episode of Broad City for our third season. He’s so attractive and young-looking. I always ask people for their Hollywood secrets, so I was like, ‘What. Do. You. Do?” Who would've guessed? But he's right. Epsom salts are the cheapest way to relax and unwind before bed. Even better, it relieves muscle pain and smells delicious."
After that, Glazer's mom gifted her a huge container of the Dr. Teal’s lavender epsom salts, and now she's straight-up addicted. "I usually soak for about 20 minutes and FaceTime with my close friends or watch RuPaul’s Drag Race," she said. Because, of course.
