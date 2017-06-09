Emma Stone Just Got L.A.'s Most Popular Summer Hair Color

There must be some kind of scientific justification for why some people are able to make any (artificial) hair color imaginable look as if they were born with it. Could it have something to do with skin undertones? Good genes? Magic? An exceptionally skilled colorist on speed dial? Hard to say. But whatever it may be, Emma Stone’s got it — and you can bet she takes full advantage of her good fortune by changing things up on the regular.
We got a glimpse of the actress’s latest ‘do last night, when she walked the red carpet at an event honoring Diane Keaton. With her shoulder-length bob colored a pale, buttery blonde, it was a subtle but noticeable switch-up from the last time we saw her out and about showing off a warmer strawberry shade at the Audi Polo Challenge (right). Considering Emma is a natural blonde, it makes sense that she always seems to go back to her roots — or at least closer to them.
That said, hair color was probably the last thing on Emma’s mind last night. She’s declared her love for (and borderline obsession with) Keaton and her work on several different occasions, even before they met and became close friends, so the night was almost as special for her as it was for Keaton herself. Befriending your idols and having great hair color: just one of the many benefits of being an A-lister.
