Pür Cosmetics, the vegan, cruelty-free beauty you may already love, just dropped two palettes that are a blogger's dream come true. First up: The Soirée Diaries ($34) . This 12-shade eye shadow palette is loaded with brown, beige, and other neutral hues that are perfect for an everyday look or a subtle smoky eye. To go along with the collection, The brand also launched its new Contour Diaries ($32) , a six-shade contour palette comparable to even the best on the market, like Anastasia Beverly Hills' or Kat Von D's Shade + Light . But what's so special isn't necessarily the shades (although they are wish-list worthy). No, the real draw is the outside packaging: pure, white marble bliss that's darn photogenic.