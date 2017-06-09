Instagram is nothing without its flat lays. Not familiar with the term? Well, if you've ever seen a white marble tabletop covered in perfectly organized beauty products, then you know what we're talking about. Used by influencers and bloggers all over the social sharing app, it's an aesthetically pleasing way to show off your beauty goods. But here's the thing: Flay lays are fussy and hard — and let's be real, they're also expensive. Lucky for us aspiring flat lay professionals, Pür Cosmetics just launched something to make it so much easier.
Pür Cosmetics, the vegan, cruelty-free beauty you may already love, just dropped two palettes that are a blogger's dream come true. First up: The Soirée Diaries ($34). This 12-shade eye shadow palette is loaded with brown, beige, and other neutral hues that are perfect for an everyday look or a subtle smoky eye. To go along with the collection, The brand also launched its new Contour Diaries ($32), a six-shade contour palette comparable to even the best on the market, like Anastasia Beverly Hills' or Kat Von D's Shade + Light. But what's so special isn't necessarily the shades (although they are wish-list worthy). No, the real draw is the outside packaging: pure, white marble bliss that's darn photogenic.
Like I said, flat lays take a lot of time — and patience. (Just try getting an eyeliner to sit still on a flat surface, because in the end you'll end up needing double-sided tape.)
But these two palettes give you the flat lay you've always wanted to master — without any of the fuss. And here's the best part: If you're not nearly as financially blessed, these palettes only cost $34 at most, which is a hell of a lot cheaper than a marble bedside table from CB2.
