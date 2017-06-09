Kylie Jenner Is (Also) Being Accused Of Copying Designs For Her Own Line

Kylie Jenner just got a shout-out on Instagram, and it wasn't the good kind. "Street chic" label PluggedNYC has accused the 19-year-old of copying its camo two-piece set and swimsuits for her own collection. But it doesn't stop there. The brand's founder and creative director, Tizita Balemlay, posted a series of screenshots of emails between herself and a member of Jenner's team to her Instagram story.
In the emails, which are from less than a month ago, Team Kylie thanks Balemlay for sending over pieces for a photo shoot with Sasha Samsonova; the clothes also made an appearance on Jenner's Snapchat. Team Kylie also informs PluggedNYC how much Jenner loves the items, "especially those 2 pieces fits," and asks if "it'd be possible to make custom tops for [Jenner] in different colors."
Though the original emails on Balemlay's Instagram story are now gone, people were quick to notice the controversy, and posted screenshots on Twitter along with their reactions. Some were living for the accusations, while others made sure that everyone knew who the real credit for the look should go to. PluggedNYC has become famous for bringing this iconic look — one most associate with Destiny's Child's "Survivor" music video from 16-years-ago — back to life. Though less than a year old, the brand has been worn by Beyoncé, Rihanna, Keke Palmer, and Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix.
The black owned company that Kylie stole her camo clothes idea from is posting the receipts of when Kylie ordered from them and I'm LIVING pic.twitter.com/4r0xEwhw6o— Kelsha. (@kelshareese) June 9, 2017
Just in case you guys were wondering where Kyle got her idea from... pic.twitter.com/z4QGgTB4RO— t.carter (@______babycakes) June 7, 2017
On Thursday, when Jenner posted a video of herself sporting the look in question to her Instagram saying, "all new camo collection drops on @thekylieshop tomorrow, " Balemlay responded on the social media app with side-by-side images. "I am the influence *drops mic," she posted. And while Balemlay is the first to admit that she did not invent this look, she insists that its comeback and current popularity should be attributed to her brand: "I can't remember one brand that sold matching Camo two pieces that weren't generic tees with cargo for ladies before my brand, unless it was custom," she wrote.
In a statement to Refinery29, Balemlay said: "I woke up to bitches looking like me" [*Carti voice*]. At the end of the day, money is power and the Kardashians have both. It doesn't matter if she wore my stuff previously then literally shoots the same concept with the same shoes and all. But, this will all blow over tomorrow, and her sales will continue...Money rules the world, if you haven't noticed."
This isn't the first time the youngest Jenner has been involved in a copycat controversy; last year, she was accused of palette plagerism after releasing her Kyshadow collection. At the moment, Jenner has not publicly responded to the blacklash, nor has The Kylie Shop replied to our request for comment.
