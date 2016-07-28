Story from Celebrity Beauty

Did Kylie Jenner Copy A Makeup Artist's Eyeshadow Palette?

Erika Stalder

With each new launch from Kylie Jenner’s burgeoning makeup line, we've come to expect two things: that the stock will sell out almost instantly, and that the criticism will come fast and hard. Both happened this time around with Kyshadow, the nine-shadow palette addition to Kylie Cosmetics. As fans and beauty lovers immediately began to search for Kyshadow dupes, they discovered one that looks a little too similar.

The palette in question is the BH Cosmetics Shaaanxo 18 Color Eyeshadow & Lipstick Palette, created by New Zealand-based YouTuber and makeup artist Shannon Harris (a.k.a., Shaaanxo).
Harris tweeted a side-by-side image of her shadow palette and the Kyshadow Kit The Bronze Palette, captioning it with the frog face and cup-of-coffee emojis (google "Kermit meme"). And, yes, the similarities are striking.

But here’s the thing: When it comes to makeup shades, there’s a fine line between inspiration and straight-up plagiarism. After all, there are only so many colors of eyeshadow, right? In fact, there are a few palettes by established brands that strike similar chords.

Then again, this isn’t the first time Kylie Cosmetics has been accused of, ahem, borrowing from a makeup artist. Just last year, as the makeup brand was launching, many questioned the originality of the brand’s Lip Kit packaging, the images on which bore a strong resemblance to makeup artist Vlada Haggerty's creations. In an interview with Refinery29, Haggerty admitted that, “The packaging looks similar to the lip art that I do.”

Meanwhile, Jenner has stayed mum on the topic, instead taking to Snapchat to answer fan questions during chill time with her besties. (Fun fact: Her favorite Kyshadow Kit shade is Hematite, a matte, chestnut brown.)

We have reached out to Kylie Cosmetics for comment and will update the story as we hear more.
