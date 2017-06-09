There’s been a lot of buzz around the office about which mascaras we're most excited to use this summer. (We've been seeing a lot hit the market lately, after all.) But for me, there's only one I want in my makeup bag: Lancôme’s Monsieur Big. The bristle brush is huge, meaning it's easy to coat every last lash in one fell swoop. And luckily for those of you on the west coast, you can now try a tube for yourself — and it won't cost you a damn thing.
Starting today, Lancôme is hosting its first-ever pop-up shop in L.A. in honor of the Monsieur Big launch, which means one thing: bags full of beauty products for you. The shop is open to the public at 1108C Abbot Kinney Boulevard and will offer a ton of free (!) goodies for anyone who stops by. So here’s exactly what you can expect: Every person who attends will receive a sample size of the mascara a full month before its official release. If you’re one of the first 100 people to make it, you’ll automatically get a tote bag and a full-sized tube of the new formula.
As if that isn't enough, you'll also be able to get a foundation consultation, mini makeup lessons led by Lancôme pros, a chance to win even more free product, and the opportunity to meet beauty blogger and influencer Desi Perkins. So yeah, saying it's worth stopping by would be a big understatement. Want to check it out? You have all weekend: The shop will be open on Friday June 9 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday June 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday June 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
