There’s been a lot of buzz around the office about which mascaras we're most excited to use this summer. (We've been seeing a lot hit the market lately , after all.) But for me, there's only one I want in my makeup bag: Lancôme’s Monsieur Big . The bristle brush is huge, meaning it's easy to coat every last lash in one fell swoop. And luckily for those of you on the west coast, you can now try a tube for yourself — and it won't cost you a damn thing.