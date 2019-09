This Mascara Is The Only Mr. Big We Need In Our Lives

If you recall your high school French lessons, you know that Monsieur Big translates to Mister Big — and this guy isn't playing. The brush is huge. (It's fat in the same way Too Faced's Better Than Sex is, minus the hourglass bend in the middle.) And instead of teeny tiny bristles, it boasts thick fibers that hold an absurd amount of product. So much product, in fact, that your lashes will look a little goopy when you brush it on — but in a sexy Twiggy way, not like you just learned how to put on mascara for the first time today. We've worn it layered over other formulas and on its own without spotting one flake or raccoon smudge of the formula. It's so impressive we're already considering introducing it to our friends and family.