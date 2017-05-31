This Mascara Is The Only Mr. Big We Need In Our Lives

Finding the right mascara is an entirely subjective process. Are your lashes long or short? Thick or thin? Do they require a lot of attention or barely any at all? You want the mascara that just gets you — that understands what you need without any awkward adjustment period.
With that being said, we think we found The One — like, the settle down in the suburbs with a white picket fence and two dogs One. Meet Lancôme's Monsieur Big.
If you recall your high school French lessons, you know that Monsieur Big translates to Mister Big — and this guy isn't playing. The brush is huge. (It's fat in the same way Too Faced's Better Than Sex is, minus the hourglass bend in the middle.) And instead of teeny tiny bristles, it boasts thick fibers that hold an absurd amount of product. So much product, in fact, that your lashes will look a little goopy when you brush it on — but in a sexy Twiggy way, not like you just learned how to put on mascara for the first time today. We've worn it layered over other formulas and on its own without spotting one flake or raccoon smudge of the formula. It's so impressive we're already considering introducing it to our friends and family.
It's the mascara we've been searching far and wide for that won't let us down in the most crucial moments. Unlike the notorious John James "Mr. Big" Preston, it wouldn't dream of ditching you for Paris or abandoning you at the altar (we're still mad about that); no, it'll be there, by your side, making you look good on the biggest days of your life, the hottest, sweatiest days, and every mundane day in between.
