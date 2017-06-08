Did This Country Star Just Mock North West's Name?

Is country star Jason Aldean out to start some crossover controversy?
Entertainment Tonight reports that the singer, who announced that he's expecting his first son with wife Brittany Kerr, said that he wanted a unique name for the little guy, just not one that was "crazy." And what constitutes crazy? Apparently, a cardinal direction, à la Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little one, North West. Could this be the start of some baby-name beef?
"It will be something unique and different. Nothing crazy like a direction — East, West, North, South — none of that stuff," Aldean told Entertainment Tonight at the 2017 CMT Awards. "It will be something really cool. Both of us have names that are pretty common, Jason and Brittany, so, something that's kind of unique is kind of our main goal."
Parents looking for a standout name often struggle with skirting the line between unique and kooky. Just ask Kevin Hart, who jokingly said that he'd be okay with any name, as long as it's "Kevin." While Aldean and Kerr probably weren't out to rile up Kimye with the not-so-thinly veiled comment, it does confirm that the couple thinks that North West is a "unique and different" name. It might just be too unique for their own kid.
Aldean has already gone through this baby-name drama twice. He has two daughters from another marriage: Keeley, 14, and 9-year-old Kendyl. Those are some atypical choices, but anyone who keeps up with the Kardashians will notice one thing that those two names have in common with the first ladies of reality television.
He's excited to choose a boy's name, however, telling ET, "Both sides of our families are full of girls. I have two, my sister's got three, [Brittany's] sister has got two, and so there are no boys at all. So, for this to be the first boy in the family on both sides is kind of a special thing for everybody."
