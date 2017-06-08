Congratulations are in order for Ryan Lochte and his fiancée, Kayla Rae Reid. The couple welcomed their son, Caiden Zane, into the world on Thursday.
Lochte, a 12-time Olympic gold medalist, shared the happy news in an Instagram post.
"Never seen a miracle happen before. Until this morning at 5:46 a.m. when CAIDEN ZANE LOCHTE was born. 7lbs 14oz, 22 inches. can't stop crying from tears of joy. Dream come true!" Lochte wrote in the post, which was a screenshot from the Notes app.
"Caiden Zane Lochte. I'm a daddy #miracle #babyboy #myson," Lochte captioned the Instagram screenshot.
Lochte and Reid got engaged last October. Reid, who is a model, announced the news in an Instagram post at the time, sharing a photo of her and Lochte, with her engagement ring in view. "Speechless. Absolutely beautiful. So in love with YOU," Reid wrote in the photo caption. Lochte also shared an engagement photo on his Instagram account, captioning it "memories forever." And with their new bundle of joy, the family has plenty of happy memories to come.
The couple announced Reid's pregnancy in December, complete with a pool-themed photo shoot. (Would you really expect anything less from Ryan Lochte?) The Olympian shared a photo to his Instagram account that showed him kissing Reid's stomach underwater. "My Christmas gift came early this year, can't wait for next year! Best news I've ever received," Lochte wrote in the photo caption.
Reid's pregnancy announcement, meanwhile, was more direct. "Just when you think you think you have it all figured out, life always surprises you with blessings when least expect it. So excited to share this news with all of you! ❤️???#weareprego #omg #2017," the model wrote on Instagram.
