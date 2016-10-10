Ryan Lochte Is Engaged

Ryan Lochte's not the only one bringing home some serious metal.
The controversial Olympic swimmer is engaged to girlfriend Kayla Rae Reid. Lochte shared the happy news in an Instagram post that finds Reid flashing a large diamond on what appears to be a platinum band.
"Memories forever," the Dancing with the Stars contestant captioned the photo of himself and Reid sharing a smooch while overlooking the Pacific Ocean from atop Malibu Canyon. He added the hashtag "#thelochtes."
The controversial Olympic swimmer is engaged to girlfriend Kayla Rae Reid. Lochte shared the happy news in an Instagram post that finds Reid flashing a large diamond on what appears to be a platinum band.
"Memories forever," the Dancing with the Stars contestant captioned the photo of himself and Reid sharing a smooch while overlooking the Pacific Ocean from atop Malibu Canyon. He added the hashtag "#thelochtes."
Reid shared her own celebratory snap.
"Speechless," the model wrote. "Absolutely beautiful. So in love with YOU."
"Speechless," the model wrote. "Absolutely beautiful. So in love with YOU."
Here's hoping protestors don't storm their first dance.
Advertisement