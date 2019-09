Men wearing white t-shirts with anti-Lochte slogans rushed the stage while Carrie Ann Inaba was speaking, according to an eyewitness report to E! News . Security prevented them from doing anything, and a crowd of other people wearing similar T-shirts was removed. One of the men reportedly threw an object at Lochte . Maybe they wanted to give him a hug? We'll never know.Host Tom Bergeron threw the show to commercial and the protesters were never shown on-screen."I'm doing good," Lochte said upon return from commercial break. "So many feelings are going through my head right now. A little hurt. I came out here and I wanted to do something I was completely uncomfortable with, and I did."Lochte and partner Cheryl Burke were "too shaken" to speak with the press, according to their publicist.“Ryan was backstage and close to tears,” Jana Kramer, a country music artist and dance contestant, told People . “Everyone makes mistakes and I really hope America gets to see the guy we are all getting to know, which is a really, really nice guy.”Watch video of the incident below.