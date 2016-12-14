Christmas came early for swimmer Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid this year. The couple just announced they're expecting their first baby, and shared the sweetest Instagram posts with the good news.
The 32-year-old athlete and the 25-year-old model both shared their excitement via Instagram, with Lochte calling their new arrival the "best news I've ever received." For her part, Reid says she's "so excited to share this news."
Check out their unique aquatic announcement shots, below.
The pair are ending 2016 on a high note, having just announced their engagement in October. Lochte and Reid met in January 2016 and are topping off their whirlwind year with the news of their new arrival. After a tumultuous turn at the 2016 Olympics in Rio in which he was caught lying about a robbery, Lochte was banned from swimming until June 2017. But things have definitely been on an upswing for the 12-time Olympic medalist. It will be the first child for both parents.
