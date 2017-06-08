Kelly Clarkson's Daughter River Rose Got The Sweetest Bedtime Story

Take a bow, celebrity kids. You really are crushing it right now. You've got Saint West pouting, Luna Legend pitching for the Mariners, and, now, little River Rose Blackstock is here to show us all how to do storytime.
The two-year-old daughter of singer Kelly Clarkson has resurfaced on her mother's Instagram feed, and the pic is a real heartwarmer. Here's the tot being read a bedtime story by her older half-brother, Seth.
"Nothing more adorable than a big brother reading to his little sister," gushed Clarkson in the caption.
Seth is Clarkson's stepson from husband Brandon Blackstock's previous marriage. In addition to Seth and River Rose, who turns 3 years old this month, the couple are parents to Blackstock's teenage daughter Savannah and their year-old son Remington Alexander. If this picture is anything to go by, they've got this blended family thing down pat.
You have to give Clarkson credit for sharing such an intimate family moment after the flak she got for — clutches pearls — daring to give her child Nutella. The mommy-shaming was intense, and while Clarkson has since swapped out the sweet treat for an organic alternative, she isn't backing down from giving fans (and the occasional hater) a glimpse of her family life.
Props to that. And props to whoever decorated that bedroom. Truly the stuff sleepovers are made of.
