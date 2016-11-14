Kelly Clarkson & River Rose Are Giving Us #DisneyGoals

Kelly Clarkson's daughter River Rose has finally met her heroes. No, not Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella. Snow White and Cinderella.
The scene-stealing toddler joined Clarkson and dad Brandon Blackstock for a trip to Disney World, in honor of her half-brother Seth's 10th birthday. It may have been Seth's birthday, but River Rose squeezed in plenty of princess action to make the trip worth her while.
First, though, she had to look the part.
River Rose started Disney like this.... #DisneyWorld #Rella pic.twitter.com/O1nTwllbXS— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 12, 2016
Then it was time to schmooze with some of the locals. How overjoyed does she look?
Then she met Snow White and LOVED IT!! pic.twitter.com/di3StpkOtb— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 12, 2016
Then Tinker Bell was amazing!! pic.twitter.com/xoV6S6L6K9— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 12, 2016
The 2-year-old was a little less enthusiastic about hanging out with her baby brother Remington. You'd think he were an evil stepmother or something.
And in between every other awesome experience things looked like this 😂 #igotthis ....and also so did my family ha! pic.twitter.com/jbK6dOsjG9— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 12, 2016
All in all, it looks like baby girl lived it up. We could certainly think of worst places to be right now than the most magical place on Earth.
