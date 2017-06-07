Selena Gomez Isn't A Fan Of Her Earlier Music

Gomez appeared on Sirius XM's Morning Mash Up on Monday, and she discussed her music's evolution with host Elvis Duran.
"There wasn't enough experience for me to understand what these words I was saying were gonna have meaning or weight," Selena Gomez said of her past work during the radio interview.
The pop singer also likened listening to her past songs to looking at high school photos. "It's like a yearbook," she said on the radio show. "You look at the pictures, and you're like, I thought I looked so good, and I did not! So it's like that feeling, a little bit."
Still, Gomez has a soft spot for at least one of her early songs.
"My favorite song, one of the favorite songs that I've ever done is still 'Who Says,' which I recorded when I was 16," she told Duran. "Because of the message, that's what I felt like I wanted to give my fan base. And other than that, I don't really know what I was doing."
During the interview, Gomez also answered a different host, Nicole Ryan's, question about her friend Taylor Swift's rumored new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. "Honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy," Gomez said on the show. "That's all I care about. So, I'm super stoked, too. It's been a good time."
And while the "Bad Liar" singer didn't name The Weeknd by name, she did say, "I hang out with my new person a lot," about her relationship.
