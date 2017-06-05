Selena Gomez has a lot to be happy about, from the success (and confirmation of a season 2) of 13 Reasons Why, to her relationship with The Weeknd, to her new experimental single, "Bad Liar." But the best part of being happy and content in life is sharing that new with someone close who is experiencing it, too; someone like her best friend, Taylor Swift.
While Swift has had a way more low-key year than Gomez, barely having a social media presence or snapped by the paparazzi (many are anticipating a new album in the fall) it appears that she is still keeping in touch with her dear friend, Selena Gomez.
Advertisement
During an interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, one of the hosts, Nicole Ryan, asked Gomez if she had spent anytime with Swift recently — specifically, if she had met her rumored new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
In a roundabout way, Ryan asked Gomez how her "new person" was doing and if she has had a chance to meet Swift's. "Honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy," she said on the radio show. "That's all I care about. So, I'm super stoked, too. It's been a good time." Of her own "new person" she said, "I hang out with my new person a lot."
News that Swift has secretly seeing the up-and-coming 26-year-old actor came out early last month after sources said the singer was doing everything she could to keep the relationship under wraps. Of course, one of the downfalls of being a well-known celebrity is that that is often easier said than done. While neither Alwyn nor Swift have confirmed the relationship, the two were recently spotted stateside in Swift's hometown, Nashville, which is right on schedule.
Advertisement