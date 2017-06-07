Selena Gomez Just Proved 15-Minute Makeup Doesn't Have To Look Lazy

The reason for needing a faster makeup routine is usually one of the following: You woke up too late, you just DGAF, you're a Glossier model who only needs a minimum of three products to pull yourself together — the list goes on. More often than not, though, when you're rushed to get out the door, you can usually tell by the uneven eyeliner or wonky lip color. Well, unless you're Selena Gomez. For her, looking glam AF takes a mere 15 minutes. Just see the look for yourself below.
Last night, her makeup artist Hung Vanngo created quite possibly the most intense, badass beauty look we've ever seen Gomez rock — and it took no time to pull together at all. So what was the rush, you wonder? Well, turns out The Weeknd was putting on a concert last night, and we all know musicians don't want to wait for every fan to get there before starting the show. (Even if, in this case, he also happens to be your boyfriend.) Luckily, her 15-minute face was fierce.
"When babe gave us only 15 mins to get her ready for @theweeknd's concert tonight ?," Vanngo captioned his Instagram post, which revealed her makeup look. Excuse me, but that cat-eye is bolder than anything we've been able to do in double the time (and not to mention more precise than what you'd get from drawing it on with a stencil). Well, let's just our own quickie routine expectations are much higher now.
