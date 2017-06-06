Brandi Glanville Has Harsh Words For Ex Eddie Cibrian & Wife LeAnn Rimes

There may be a drama-free, conscious uncoupling trend spreading in Hollywood (see: Joshua and Diane, Jen and Ben, or even Brangelina at this point), but it does not seem to extend to the world of reality TV.
During a recent interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Brandi Glanville didn’t mince words when it came to her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian. After eight years of marriage, she and Cibiran separated in 2010. He went on to marry LeAnn Rimes in 2011.
When asked about her relationship with Cibrian (they share two children) the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained that the two aren’t on the best of terms.
"[Our relationship] is a little rocky right now, I'll say that. It's been eight years and you would think that people would mature and be different, but there's still some craziness happening. It ebbs and flows. Sometimes it's great, and right now it's not," she said. Glanville also shared some pretty harsh feelings about Cibrian’s relationship with country crooner Rimes.
"I think when the 10-year mark [of their marriage] comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we'll all be good together because they won't even be related," Glanville said. "If she doesn't have a kid with him, then we don't ever have to see her again."
This isn’t the first time the reality TV star and New York Times best-selling author has spoken openly about Rimes. In Glanville’s 2013 book, Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders, she got candid about her husband and the country star’s alleged affair.
We’ve reached out to reps for both Rimes and Cibrian for comment and will update this story should they respond.
