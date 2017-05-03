So is letting someone go because you love them a good rule to live by? It can be, if it's approached in a genuine way — meaning: you're truly okay if the person doesn't come back — but that's not always the case, Derhally says. If you really care about a person, but your relationship isn't going well, your instinct might be to fight to keep the relationship together, no matter what. But oftentimes, it's better to emotionally free them from the situation, Derhally says. "When things aren't working, don't fight for someone, just let them go and let them do what they need to do," she says. That said, if you let your partner go, and then wait for them to change and come back, that doesn't always work.