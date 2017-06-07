IMHO, you only need two things to have a great day: good hair and bold — or, at the very least, groomed — eyebrows. (We can’t all be Cara Delevingne.) Even when your skin is freaking out, your cat-eye is uneven, and your nails are chipped, you can always count on a good blowout and pretty arches to make you look instantly put-together. Now, two of our favorite brands are banding together to ensure you have plenty of great beauty days ahead of you — by giving you some free brow and hair swag.
That's right: Benefit Cosmetics and Ouai Haircare are teaming up to give all of its customers some dope gifts with purchase and we’re so here for it. All you have to do is stock up on your favorite products online, and in return you'll receive free samples of both brands' spanking-new products.
Here's what you should know: Benefit Cosmetics just launched four new brow products — which will join its best-selling line — meaning you now have even more ways to give your arches some much-needed attention. Or, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin’s beauty brand Ouai also just dropped her new Rose Hair & Body Oil, which matches the millennial pink aesthetic and happens to be our favorite multi-purpose product of the summer.
And, if you spend $50 on either of the brands' websites, you will receive a travel size of the Benefit Gimme Brow and the Ouai Rose Oil for free. But hurry — the deal is for today only.
