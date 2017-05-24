These Products Are Like Rosebud Salve For Your Hair

As much as I love The Devil Wears Prada, I have to disagree with queen bee Miranda Priestly on just one thing: Florals are groundbreaking, damnit. Maybe not when they're shoved in your face by a subway peddler, or when bae is trying to get back into your good graces, but still. Despite what she thinks, I'll always be here for something that looks pretty and smells good, too.
Hair-care lines have caught wind of this, because now — and pardon the pun here, — everything is coming up roses. Shampoos. Conditioners. Mousses. Hair perfumes. All of the products ahead are super-hydrating, and most contain rose hip oil — a formula that absorbs fast and is chockfull of fatty acids that can revive and moisturize. The fact that the packaging is worthy of taking up a must-see spot on your vanity doesn't hurt, either.