Mehgan James Claims That She Did NOT Leak Those Rob Kardashian Dating Rumors

Earlier this week, the Kardashians got even harder to keep up with. Various reports claimed that Rob Kardashian had found himself a new girl in fellow reality star Mehgan James. However, both parties are refuting the reports. Kardashian claims that James was using him to gain social media followers and fame.
According to Us Weekly, which broke the news that the two were an item, James posted — and subsequently deleted — a TMZ report, saying that she never faked the relationship. The magazine reports that the post had said, "1) I did not fake anything. Like I said I never confirmed that I was dating rob. Any one [sic] that asked I told them it was not true. It takes two people to fake a relationship, any one who fakes a relationship by themselves is a complete idiot!!"
Multiple sources had told Us that the couple is, in fact, dating, a fact that both parties now deny. "Mehgan has been telling friends she has been dating Rob for months and definitely giving everyone around her the impression that she is with Rob and that it's very real but that they've been careful to keep it on the down-low," a source told Us of the rumors.
James adds that she would never fabricate a relationship and that it takes two people to do so. She also noted that she's successful in her own right and doesn't need to hang onto anyone for fame. She also acknowledged the fact that she's far from an A-list star, calling herself "Mehgan something" in reference to a tweet from Kardashian, but that doesn't mean she'd concoct a faux relationship for fame.
Wait reading online about some chick I'm dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 2, 2017
"I've been working in entertainment since I was 18 I've done a multitude of TV shows as well as a couple films. As well as have had over half a million social media followers over two years," her post read. "OH wait, I have a college degree and AM a vendor for one of the MOST POPULAR clothing companies online right now. So for FAME? Y'all are REACHING!"
While the would-be relationship lasted a mere 24 hours, it seems that Kardashian and James are spending just as long fighting the rumors. There's no doubt that Kris Jenner's momagerial fingers are working overtime with this digital debacle.
