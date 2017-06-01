We'll be honest — following Rob Kardashian's love life can give you whiplash. One minute, he's professing his love for Blac Chyna on Instagram. The next, he has another woman on his arm. As Us Weekly reports, this purported girlfriend is Mehgan James, a reality star from Houston, Texas. Allegedly, the relationship is "new" and the two would like to keep their coupledom on the covert side of things. Alas, the truth is out there, and now we have no choice but to investigate it further.
So, this news begs the question: Just who is Mehgan James? Other than, you know, Rob Kardashian's reported new flame. We've done some investigating, and here's what the internet has to say.
1. She was cast member on the Oxygen reality show Bad Girls Club.
In 2012, James appeared on the ninth season of Bad Girls Club — this particular season took place in Mexico. She was 21 at the time, and her name on the show was "The Texas Temptation." This was her first appearance on a reality show.
2. She also starred two seasons of the spin-off Bad Girls All-Star Battle.
All-Star Battle is the competitive spin-off of BGC. The premise was much like the Bachelor spin-off Bachelor Pad. Former Bad Girls would compete to win $100,000. James starred in both season 1 and season 2 of the short-lived show. (Oxygen cancelled All-Star Battle after the second season.) James came in third place of the second season.
3. In 2016, Keke Palmer called James "corny" on Twitter.
The subsequent social media conversations have been deemed a "feud." Palmer kicked it off by declaring that James was "too corny" on Bad Girls Club, after which Mehgan James replied: "You sound like a hater." What started as innocent conversation continued to balloon — Palmer shot off a series of tweets about the difference between "someone being entertaining" versus someone being "likable" — until it culminated with James' claim that a man Palmer's formerly slept with has "an incurable STD."
Keke Palmer gave the following statement on Snapchat regarding James: "This World Star thing is trying to go off on me. But the gag is, I like them overweight, bipolar, insecure, and insufferable. Holla at me." (Television host Wendy Williams reported on the interaction in full.)
4. She appeared on season 4 of Basketball Wives LA.
In 2015, James was a series regular on Basketball Wives L.A. She did not appear on the fifth season.
5. She was once linked to Boston Celtics player Kendrick Brown.
This is the connection that brought her to Basketball Wives L.A.
6. In 2016, James dated Broncos cornerback Kayvon Webster.
A New York Post article linked the reality star to Webster, although Instagram evidence of the relationship appears to be deleted.
8. Her brother, Brian Allen, is a cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
9. She's a fan of Lena Dunham.
Or, at the very least, she read Dunham's book of essays Not That Kind Of Girl, as per James' Instagram.
