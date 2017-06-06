Story from Pop Culture

Did Rachel Lindsay Party With One Of The Bachelorette Contestants?

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Paul Hebert/ABC.
Peter Kraus is a frontrunner among fans of The Bachelorette. Between his mature approach to discussing therapy, his fast friendship with Rachel Lindsay's dog, Copper, and his bonding with Rachel over their gap teeth, Peter's quickly charmed the show's audience. So people were excited when TMZ shared photos of Rachel partying with someone who looked like Peter.
We already know that Rachel is engaged — so are these photos a spoiler about the show's finale? Well, don't jump to conclusions, TMZ warns.
As Bachelor fans know, Rachel isn't allowed to be seen in public with any of the Bachelorette contestants while the show is on air, TMZ explains. So if she really were with Peter (or any of the other guys), they wouldn't be at a public club, where anyone could easily take a video of them, such as this one, which appears to have been filmed on Snapchat. That means it's safe to say it's not Peter in the clip — the guy is probably just a friend of Rachel's who happens to have facial hair that's similar to Peter's.
Whoever is the lucky winner of the season, though, it sounds like Rachel is pretty smitten. "I am very much so in love and very much so engaged," the Bachelorette said on a press call in May. "Every morning, I wake up and pinch myself, and I keep asking myself if this is really happening... It's crazy at times. I feel like I don't even deserve this. I feel like I'm getting everything that I want and I am getting my happy ending."
Plenty of fans, of course, hope that "happy ending" is with Peter, but only time will tell who actually walked away with the final rose.
