If Topshop, Missguided, and other high street stores weren't enough to give fashion fans a major case of jealousy, the latest offering from Truffle Shuffle certainly will. For those unfamiliar, Truffle Shuffle is a shop that specializes in the geekier side of fashion, with clothes created for specific fandoms (like Harry Potter, Dr. Who, and the like) and nostalgic throwbacks. That's the department to focus on right now, because the unique shop is stocked with a Polly Pocket-inspired handbag that'll make your inner child happier than ever.