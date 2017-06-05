Josh Murray has some pretty bad dating karma, and it looks like he's finally reached a breaking point. The former Bachelorette contestant and winner is becoming quite vocal about his dating woes and life as a single man. And he sounds miserable.
A new interview with People, which is centered solely on his relationship misfortunes, is likely meant to advertise the fact that Murray will tinker with online dating soon. But it really just reads as a very depressing piece of post-reality show literature, highlighting just how difficult it is to transition from a curated relationship to a normal one. "The dating life is pretty non-existent since the show," he told People. "I've just been really busy. It's time to get back on track and get going." And as of now, he's ready not only to find a new girlfriend, but also to start a family. "I want a family, so I need to start looking and be proactive," he explained in the interview. And there's only one obvious place to "start looking" when you're a recognizable guy with a seedy dating history: the Internet! What could go wrong?
“I feel like it's time I get involved with Hinge and doing dating outside of that TV world," he said, adding "I don't see myself doing [reality TV] at all, but who knows what's going to happen."
Murray met his last two serious relationships while on ABC shows (Andi Dorfman with whom he was engaged with after winning The Bachelorette, and Amanda Stanton, whom he met on Bachelor in Paradise last summer, then proposed to, then split from by January 2017.)
Additionally, Murray appeared on The Steve Harvey Show to, again, talk about how he is single and has a bad reputation which he feels is unfair. "I feel hopeless, and I feel like, you know, people are already judging me based on what others are saying, so I don't know what to do or how to handle it," he told the talk show host. "I'm in trouble, I know."
It's obvious Murray feels shrouded by his reality show reputation, but I feel like this is the perfect storm for him to be cast as a contestant on even another spin-off series. I wonder how he feels about winter sports.
Whatever the case — good luck, man.
