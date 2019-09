A new interview with People, which is centered solely on his relationship misfortunes, is likely meant to advertise the fact that Murray will tinker with online dating soon . But it really just reads as a very depressing piece of post-reality show literature, highlighting just how difficult it is to transition from a curated relationship to a normal one. "The dating life is pretty non-existent since the show," he told People. "I've just been really busy. It's time to get back on track and get going." And as of now, he's ready not only to find a new girlfriend, but also to start a family. "I want a family, so I need to start looking and be proactive," he explained in the interview. And there's only one obvious place to "start looking" when you're a recognizable guy with a seedy dating history: the Internet! What could go wrong?