Ben Higgins Is Heartbroken Over His Breakup

Breaking up is hard to do. And Bachelor star Ben Higgins wants you to know he’s in agony over his split from Lauren Bushnell.
Higgins speaks candidly about his current emotional state in an exclusive teaser released by Us Weekly of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast.
"When you really care about somebody and you really love somebody and that has to end — for whatever reason, even for reasons that either person can't really explain, it's just a feeling and you have to go your separate ways — it hurts. It hurts bad," Higgins says in the clip.
“When you have people continually putting that [pressure] on you and saying things that not only hurt me but also hurt Lauren," he says, as noted by Us. "I felt like it was time for me to make a post to say one thing, and what I said was this: You can judge me, you can judge Lauren. I can't stop that. But that won't affect me because I only have one thing I will be judged by, and that is my belief in a God above. And I will hold myself to that standard."
Recently, Higgins wrote a lengthy Instagram post in response to fans badmouthing the season 20 star. "I cannot focus on the negative comments or indecently hateful words being said about me or my relationship even though they do sting," he wrote.
While Higgins seems to be legitimately hurt by the broken engagement, whether or not that pain is enough to derail his dating life is anyone’s guess. Rumors have surfaced about him "secretly dating” his podcast co-host, Ashley Iaconetti. This wouldn’t be too far-fetched considering the Bachelor community often likes to keep things all in the family.
You can catch the full episode of the weekly podcast on the iHeartRadio app on Monday, June 5, at 11 p.m. EST.
