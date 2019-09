This Liquid Liner Lasted Me Through Two Muddy Music Festivals

When you're jumping up and down to Chance The Rapper in the middle of a muddy field, the last thing on your mind should be eyeliner . But that doesn't mean you don't want to wear it — this is the time to peacock with glitter freckles and space buns, after all. It just means you need one that can last through 20 rowdy sets and a potential thunderstorm. And I've found it in Make Up For Ever’s Aqua XL Ink Eye Liner.