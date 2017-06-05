This Liquid Liner Lasted Me Through Two Muddy Music Festivals

When you're jumping up and down to Chance The Rapper in the middle of a muddy field, the last thing on your mind should be eyeliner. But that doesn't mean you don't want to wear it — this is the time to peacock with glitter freckles and space buns, after all. It just means you need one that can last through 20 rowdy sets and a potential thunderstorm. And I've found it in Make Up For Ever’s Aqua XL Ink Eye Liner.
The liquid pen is the newest update to the brand’s famous Aqua line — which promises to be 100 percent waterproof. And, damn, do I have the receipts on that claim. I wore it to not one, but two music festivals this month, and here's exactly how it held up.
1. Boston Calling
The state of Massachusetts’ answer to Coachella was practically a torrential downpour for 72 hours. Sure, my foundation dripped off my body and self-tanner leaked through my clothes, but my plum liquid eyeliner — the nucleus to my copper eye look — was still standing. It lasted through everything: beer showers, sweaty mosh pits, rain. The only thing it couldn't do was drive me home at the end of the night.
2. Governor's Ball
New York summers aren't the most comfortable season to rock some rad makeup. But I tried it at Governor's Ball anyways — in 80 degree weather with intense humidity, I might add. Twelve hours later, and after being elbowed in the face by a 15-year-old, my liner help up (I can't say the same for my glitter freckles, face stamps, and eyeshadow).
Most festivals leave you looking like you just crawled out of the Hudson river only after being dropped back to Earth by a tornado, so having both eye looks last means a whole lot. Screw a steamy summer fling — I’m committing to this liquid eyeliner for the rest of the season.
Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Ink Eye Liner in Lustrous Plum and Lustrous Deep, $24, available at Make Up For Ever.
