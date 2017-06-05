This Liquid Liner Lasted Me Through Two Muddy Music Festivals

The state of Massachusetts’ answer to Coachella was practically a torrential downpour for 72 hours. Sure, my foundation dripped off my body and self-tanner leaked through my clothes, but my plum liquid eyeliner — the nucleus to my copper eye look — was still standing. It lasted through everything: beer showers, sweaty mosh pits, rain. The only thing it couldn't do was drive me home at the end of the night.