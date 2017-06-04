Ariana Grande held her One Love Manchester concert (make sure you donate!) today and between comments about her duet with Miley Cyrus and the moving performance she turned in with a children's choir fans kept asking about one thing.
Is that an engagement ring on her finger?
Grande, wearing an oversized sweatshirt, ripped sweatpants, and very high heeled boots was uncharacteristically dressed down for the show which might be why fans couldn't stop noticing that piece of bling on her finger.
Many took to Twitter to shout it out, not sure if it was an engagement ring or...just a ring.
Is that an engagement ring @ArianaGrande is wearing? #OneLoveManchester— Mandy Townrow (@mjtow) June 4, 2017
That looks like an engagement ring in Ariana's finger. Hmmmm. Super excited for her, if so. #OneLoveManchester— Candi (@candi_937) June 4, 2017
Has Ariana just got engaged? I swear she wasn't wearing that ring just a moment ago???— Megan Spanton (@MegannEllen) June 4, 2017
We super-sleuthed the question of why she's wearing a ring on THAT finger out for the enquiring minds who'd like to know and here's what we found.
This guy makes a good point. Just because you just noticed she's been wearing a ring doesn't mean she just got engaged, okay?
Maybe Ariana is wearing the ring on her engagement finger cause she feels like it...i doubt she got engaged this past week...yall are extra— donna (@gratefuljdb) June 4, 2017
This person points out that she's been wearing the ring for awhile, you just didn't notice.
Ariana isn't engaged she's had that ring on for soooo long! #OneLoveManchester— ? (@fentybillion) June 4, 2017
How can that be, you ask? How long as she been wearing it? Here it is back in April, from her Snapchat.
Does anyone realize she has a ring on her ring finger and it looks like an engagement ring girl tell us what's going on @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/MqfHONe888— Ariana Updates (@Ari_Updates__) April 23, 2017
Here it is back in January. JANUARY! Worn in some photos promoting her Dangerous Woman Tour.
Grande hasn't confirmed an engagement, though people have been speculating about one at least since these pictures were released. So, she definitely didn't just get engaged. She may or may not actually be engaged, but sometimes a ring is just a ring.
On the other hand, maybe it's time to start scouring Mac Miller's social accounts for information.
