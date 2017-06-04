What Ariana Grande Wore During Her Manchester Show Has Fans Asking If She's Engaged

Courtney E. Smith
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Ariana Grande held her One Love Manchester concert (make sure you donate!) today and between comments about her duet with Miley Cyrus and the moving performance she turned in with a children's choir fans kept asking about one thing.
Is that an engagement ring on her finger?
Grande, wearing an oversized sweatshirt, ripped sweatpants, and very high heeled boots was uncharacteristically dressed down for the show which might be why fans couldn't stop noticing that piece of bling on her finger.
Many took to Twitter to shout it out, not sure if it was an engagement ring or...just a ring.
Advertisement
We super-sleuthed the question of why she's wearing a ring on THAT finger out for the enquiring minds who'd like to know and here's what we found.
This guy makes a good point. Just because you just noticed she's been wearing a ring doesn't mean she just got engaged, okay?
This person points out that she's been wearing the ring for awhile, you just didn't notice.
How can that be, you ask? How long as she been wearing it? Here it is back in April, from her Snapchat.
Here it is back in January. JANUARY! Worn in some photos promoting her Dangerous Woman Tour.

? eighteen days @dangerouswomantour ♡ bts pic by @jonescrow ?

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

♡ ♡ ♡

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Grande hasn't confirmed an engagement, though people have been speculating about one at least since these pictures were released. So, she definitely didn't just get engaged. She may or may not actually be engaged, but sometimes a ring is just a ring.
On the other hand, maybe it's time to start scouring Mac Miller's social accounts for information.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series